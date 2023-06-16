Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Update

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 268.0 days.

Boyd Group Services Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYDGF traded up $7.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.99. The stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 13. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $714.94 million during the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

BYDGF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$270.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$275.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.25.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The company was founded by Terry Smith on November 1, 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

