Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Update

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the May 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

OTCMKTS BPZZF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.23. 205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $13.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

