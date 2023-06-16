Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Raised to $120.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BAH. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $107.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.94 and a 200-day moving average of $97.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $79.85 and a twelve month high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,642 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,488. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $3,037,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at about $663,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,072,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,548,000 after purchasing an additional 265,912 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $1,854,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.2% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

See Also

