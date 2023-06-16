boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Update

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,506,200 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the May 15th total of 5,404,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
boohoo group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BHHOF remained flat at $0.45 during trading on Thursday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.
About boohoo group
