boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Update

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,506,200 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the May 15th total of 5,404,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

boohoo group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHHOF remained flat at $0.45 during trading on Thursday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

About boohoo group

(Get Rating)

Read More

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

