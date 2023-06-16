boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.83

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 1001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BHOOY shares. HSBC raised shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 43 ($0.54) in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.81) to GBX 55 ($0.69) in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

