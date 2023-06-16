Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Short Interest Up 44.2% in May

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the May 15th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

OTCMKTS:BNEFF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.04. 2,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,311. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.33 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.11. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bonterra Energy ( OTCMKTS:BNEFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.14 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 23.02%.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

