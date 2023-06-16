Boltwood Capital Management Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,704,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,273,000 after buying an additional 845,414 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 45,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

GNR stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.19. 40,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,278. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.23. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

