Boltwood Capital Management Takes $237,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,431 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $725,870,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Target by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 184.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $147,367,000 after purchasing an additional 643,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Price Performance

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,045. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

