Boltwood Capital Management Invests $314,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,523,939,000 after purchasing an additional 886,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,456,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,175,155,000 after purchasing an additional 778,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,295,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,436 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,802,000 after buying an additional 387,696 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $121.61. 18,761,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,575,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.