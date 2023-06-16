Boltwood Capital Management Invests $314,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Boltwood Capital Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,523,939,000 after purchasing an additional 886,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,456,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,175,155,000 after purchasing an additional 778,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,295,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,436 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,802,000 after buying an additional 387,696 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $2.63 on Friday, hitting $121.61. 18,761,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,575,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

