Boltwood Capital Management Has $671,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH increased its position in International Business Machines by 8.5% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 151,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,869,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $8,693,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.79. 1,366,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,156. The firm has a market cap of $126.03 billion, a PE ratio of 70.26, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.79. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

