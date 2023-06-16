Boltwood Capital Management Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.42. 2,847,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,277,885. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $120.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

