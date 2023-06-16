Boltwood Capital Management Grows Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.81. 3,353,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,664,713. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

