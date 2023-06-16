Boltwood Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $442.92. 88,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,454. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $396.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $447.92.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

