Boltwood Capital Management Buys 95 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Price Performance

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.08. The company had a trading volume of 739,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

