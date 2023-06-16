Boltwood Capital Management Buys 117 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 51,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Flagstone Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE UNP traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $206.16. 916,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,051,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $125.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

