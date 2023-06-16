BMO Capital Markets Trims Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Target Price to C$177.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$161.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$169.16.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$155.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. The firm has a market cap of C$103.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$139.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$175.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$159.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$161.21.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7287018 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

