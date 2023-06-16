Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the May 15th total of 10,660,000 shares. Approximately 14.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BLMN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 719,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,890. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

