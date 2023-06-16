Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Bought by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4,842.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,206.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

BXMT opened at $19.99 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at $8,927,795.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael B. Nash bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 518,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,927,795.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,367 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXMT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

