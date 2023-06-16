BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in BlackRock by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $712.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,239. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $106.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $666.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $691.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

