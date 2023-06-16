BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 24,513 Shares of Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $383,383.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,566,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,542,390.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,792 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,713.60.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,617 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.41.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 50,215 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $787,371.20.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,414 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $285,969.42.

On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,048 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $386,240.16.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 241,969 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $3,721,483.22.

On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,303 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $336,998.33.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 325,623 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,800.59.

On Friday, May 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $539,903.95.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 78,467 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,210,745.81.

ECAT stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 333.8% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,749,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,929 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,502,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after buying an additional 2,587,130 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,360,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

