BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 24,513 Shares of Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $383,383.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,566,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,542,390.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,792 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,713.60.
- On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,617 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.41.
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 50,215 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $787,371.20.
- On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,414 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $285,969.42.
- On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 25,048 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $386,240.16.
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 241,969 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $3,721,483.22.
- On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,303 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $336,998.33.
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 325,623 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,800.59.
- On Friday, May 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $539,903.95.
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 78,467 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,210,745.81.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Up 1.6 %
ECAT stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 333.8% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,749,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,929 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,502,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after buying an additional 2,587,130 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,360,000.
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
