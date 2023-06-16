BitTorrent-New Market Capitalization Hits $491.81 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $491.81 million and approximately $12.52 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000278 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002295 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002747 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000847 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

