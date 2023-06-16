BitShares 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $967,672.65 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $23.78 million and $967,672.65 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002292 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003026 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001303 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,996,806 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

