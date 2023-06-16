Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Short Interest Up 33.0% in May

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the May 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 50.9 %
BTDR traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. 664,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,993. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of -0.09. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $11.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.96.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.