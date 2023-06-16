Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Short Interest Up 33.0% in May

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the May 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Up 50.9 %

BTDR traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.41. 664,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,993. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of -0.09. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $11.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.96.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

