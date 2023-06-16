Bitcoin Private Price Hits $0.19 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00094680 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00042580 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00024205 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000892 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

