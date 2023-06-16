Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Cap of $21.00 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $21.00 million and approximately $36,800.18 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00053886 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00105495 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00034074 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00019979 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003990 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.