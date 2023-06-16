Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Purchases 785 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 2.9% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.5 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.