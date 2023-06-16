Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,770 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Halliburton accounts for approximately 1.3% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 389.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $88,870,000 after buying an additional 2,871,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,428,444 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $449,709,000 after buying an additional 2,682,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.42.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

See Also

