Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Whirlpool by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 49,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.6 %

WHR opened at $148.27 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.05. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.07.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Insider Activity at Whirlpool

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.