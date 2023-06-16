Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Cuts Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $258,792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after acquiring an additional 130,519 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 413,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,933,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 136.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,616,000 after acquiring an additional 124,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 2.3 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $743.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $676.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $640.47. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $745.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

