Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Buys 925 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,187,000. Objective Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,599,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $187.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.48. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.