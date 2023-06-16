Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Acquires 275 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,883 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Shell were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,060,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,256,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,903 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,082,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,200,672,000 after purchasing an additional 312,570 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at $658,071,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHEL opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.93. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $211.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHEL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.29) to GBX 3,000 ($37.54) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,525.14.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

