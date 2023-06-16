Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Down 2.8%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.68 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 170,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 983,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Biohaven Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($2.08). On average, research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven in the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter valued at $1,911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 69,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven by 14.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

