Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Short Interest Update

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,500 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the May 15th total of 256,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Biodesix

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 52,508 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $71,410.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,563,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,965,968.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 56,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $65,299.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,475,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,546,705.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 52,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $71,410.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,563,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,965,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 121,139 shares of company stock worth $152,825 and sold 15,125 shares worth $23,746. Corporate insiders own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biodesix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biodesix by 541.7% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 205,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 173,096 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Biodesix during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biodesix by 86.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 108,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biodesix by 896.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 359,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Biodesix during the first quarter valued at $61,000.

Biodesix Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ BDSX traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.51. 4,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,807. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 168.37% and a negative return on equity of 863.32%. On average, analysts expect that Biodesix will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

