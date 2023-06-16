BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Down 4% After Insider Selling

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) traded down 4% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.66. 685,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,833,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Specifically, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $31,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.