Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.00.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $379.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $410.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $572.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Rad Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.