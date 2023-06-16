BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Update

BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,200 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the May 15th total of 374,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 18.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BIMI International Medical by 521.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 139,962 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BIMI International Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BIMI International Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIMI traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.14. 228,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. BIMI International Medical has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $7.90.

BIMI International Medical ( NASDAQ:BIMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies. The Wholesale Pharmaceuticals segment includes supplying prescription and OTC medicines, TCM, healthcare supplies and sundry items to clinics, third party pharmacies, hospitals, and other drug vendors.

