Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Update

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the May 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Benchmark Metals Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BNCHF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 7,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,768. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. Benchmark Metals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.59.

Benchmark Metals Company Profile

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of the Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

