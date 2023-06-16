Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Short Interest Update

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the May 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Benchmark Metals Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BNCHF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 7,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,768. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. Benchmark Metals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.59.
Benchmark Metals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benchmark Metals (BNCHF)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.