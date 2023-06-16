Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $193.95

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.95 ($2.43) and traded as high as GBX 222.55 ($2.78). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 221.50 ($2.77), with a volume of 29,035 shares traded.

Belvoir Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 212.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 194.15. The company has a market cap of £82.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,125.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Get Belvoir Group alerts:

Belvoir Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Belvoir Group’s previous dividend of $4.00. Belvoir Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,500.00%.

About Belvoir Group

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. It operates thorough two segments, Property Franchise and Financial Services. The company engages in selling, supporting, and training residential property franchises, as well as residential letting and sale activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belvoir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belvoir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.