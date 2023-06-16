Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Shares Up 16.7%

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating) shot up 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 331,886 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 285,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Belo Sun Mining Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of C$31.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 16 exploration permits, and 58 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

