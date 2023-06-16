Beldex (BDX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $281.68 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. Beldex has a total market cap of $281.68 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0529 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,661.94 or 0.06517449 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00033844 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00017384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015500 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,601,527 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,001,527 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

