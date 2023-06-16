Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.83. The company had a trading volume of 293,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,600. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.10 and its 200 day moving average is $248.89. The company has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

