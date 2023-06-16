Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Raised to $90.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BECN. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of BECN stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day moving average of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.58. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $79.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 5.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 99,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,379,877.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $92,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,591,054.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 99,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,379,877.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,910 shares of company stock worth $1,558,209. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.