BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in May

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BESIY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.25. 642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.36. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $114.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.61.

BE Semiconductor Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.6485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised BE Semiconductor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

