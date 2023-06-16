Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 381.67% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.