Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Baron Oil Plc (LON:BOIL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Baron Oil shares last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 139,573,583 shares trading hands.

Baron Oil Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 17.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £18.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Baron Oil Company Profile

Baron Oil Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves, and other related activities in South America, South East Asia, and the United Kingdom. The company holds 75% interest in Timor-Leste TL-SO-19-16 PSC offshore license located in Southeast Asia.

