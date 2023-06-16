Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.
Barloworld Stock Performance
Shares of BRRAY stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. Barloworld has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $6.96.
Barloworld Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barloworld (BRRAY)
- AI Sleeper-Play Confluent Is Ready To Rocket Higher
- Bullish or Bearish? Vetting Animal Health Care Stocks
- Cavco’s Ratings Upside, Cheaper Homes Alternative?
- Analysts Are Raising Price Targets on These 3 Large Caps
- Can Jabil Add More All-Time Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.