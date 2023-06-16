Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Short Interest Down 21.5% in May

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 132,100 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BWFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

BWFG stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.21. 36,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,389. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95. The company has a market cap of $197.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $34.40.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 27.58%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,334.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,249 shares of company stock valued at $271,018. 25.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 299.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 49.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.48% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

