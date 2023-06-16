Bank of New Hampshire Sells 362 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock valued at $10,139,046 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

Shares of ICE remained flat at $112.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 824,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,757. The stock has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $113.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

