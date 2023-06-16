Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Exelon were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exelon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,530,000 after buying an additional 3,055,563 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.13. 2,341,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,931,237. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

