Bank of New Hampshire Raises Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:HOG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

